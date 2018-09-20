AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Sept. 21, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Arvada West vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Sand Creek, 7 p.m.
Horizon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennedy at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Grand Junction at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Dave Sanders Invitational at Clement Park, 3 p.m.