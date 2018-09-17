AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Each him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 6 p.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Regis F. Groff at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Thornton at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Regis Jesuit at Denver North Invitational, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.