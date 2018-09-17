AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at ThunderRidge, 6 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Regis F. Groff at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Vista PEAK, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Brighton at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Thornton at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Ponderosa at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Regis Jesuit at Denver North Invitational, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Arapahoe vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.