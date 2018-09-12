AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Rangeview at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Far Northeast Warriors, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Adams City at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Arapahoe at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek (V3) at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Denver East at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League at Saddle Rock Golf Course, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Academy vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 4:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Fort Morgan, Rampart at Overland, 6 p.m.