AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @auroarsports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail at Lewis-Palmer, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Denver West at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Doherty at Vista PEAK, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Abraham Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Fairview, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Vista PEAK at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Dakota Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 5 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.