AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 31, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

FOOTBALL

Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Las Vegas High, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail, Grandview at Regis Jesuit Jam at Gold Crown Field House

SOFTBALL

Denver South at Overland, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Northglenn, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Erie Tournament of Champions

CROSS COUNTRY

Cherokee Trail, Overland, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Arapahoe Warrior Invite at deKoevend Park, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Smoky Hill Invitational

FIELD HOCKEY

Denver East vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.