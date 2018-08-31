AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 31, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Las Vegas High, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cherokee Trail, Grandview at Regis Jesuit Jam at Gold Crown Field House
SOFTBALL
Denver South at Overland, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Northglenn, 4:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Erie Tournament of Champions
CROSS COUNTRY
Cherokee Trail, Overland, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Arapahoe Warrior Invite at deKoevend Park, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Eaglecrest, Rangeview at Smoky Hill Invitational
FIELD HOCKEY
Denver East vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.