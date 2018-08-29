AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Mesa Ridge vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Elizabeth at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge, 6:15 p.m.

Aurora Central at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

Fruita Monument at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Dakota Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Legend at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Overland at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Bear Creek at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Monarch, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Chaparral vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Elizabeth at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Far Northeast Warriors, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Overland, 4:30 p.m.