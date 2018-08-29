AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Mesa Ridge vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge, 6:15 p.m.
Aurora Central at Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.
Fruita Monument at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Dakota Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Legend at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Overland at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Bear Creek at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Monarch, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Chaparral vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Far Northeast Warriors, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Overland, 4:30 p.m.