AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018:

BOYS SOCCER

Overland at Adams City, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Aurora Central

BOYS TENNIS

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet at Fox Hollow G.C., 12:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Rampart, Rock Canyon at Overland, 6 p.m.