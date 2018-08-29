AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018:
BOYS SOCCER
Overland at Adams City, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Aurora Central
BOYS TENNIS
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Centennial League Meet at Fox Hollow G.C., 12:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Rampart, Rock Canyon at Overland, 6 p.m.