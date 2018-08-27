AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Far Northeast at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Denver North at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Denver South at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Douglas County, 6:30 p.m.

Broomfield at Overland, 6:45 p.m.

Legend at Cherokee Trail, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Collins vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. Mountain Range at North Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chaparral at Grandview, 4 p.m.

George Washington at Overland, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Metro State

Mitchell at Hinkley

BOYS TENNIS

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Denver South at Overland, 4 p.m.