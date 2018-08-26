AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 27, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Chaparral at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rangeview at Kennedy, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Heritage, 4:15 p.m.
Aurora Central at Greeley Central
BOYS TENNIS
Rangeview at Mountain Range, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Vista PEAK at Air Force Academy, 1:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Smoky Hill vs. Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium, 5 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.