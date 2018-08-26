AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, Aug. 27, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Chaparral at Grandview, 6:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Rangeview at Kennedy, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Heritage, 4:15 p.m.

Aurora Central at Greeley Central

BOYS TENNIS

Rangeview at Mountain Range, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Vista PEAK at Air Force Academy, 1:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Smoky Hill vs. Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium, 5 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.