Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.25.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway vs. Rampart at District 20 Stadium, 11 a.m.

Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Overland at Abraham Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Golden, 11 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain Vista vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 2 p.m.

Grandview at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.