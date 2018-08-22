Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.23.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018:

FOOTBALL

Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Aurora Central at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Far Northeast at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Arapahoe at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Grandview, 4 p.m.

Overland vs. Heritage at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Castle View at Douglas Co. Stadium, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Overland, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 3:30 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent Denver at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.