Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.23.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018:
FOOTBALL
Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Aurora Central at Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Far Northeast at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Creek at Eaglecrest, 6:45 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Smoky Hill, 6:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Arapahoe at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Grandview, 4 p.m.
Overland vs. Heritage at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK vs. Castle View at Douglas Co. Stadium, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Overland, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Eaglecrest, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Rangeview, 3:30 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Kent Denver at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.