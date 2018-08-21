Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.22.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018:

VOLLEYBALL

Cherokee Trail at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Far Northeast Warriors at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Chaparral at Cherokee Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Legend, 4:30 p.m. (resumed game)

BOYS TENNIS

Legacy at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Overland, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Centennial League Meet at South Suburban G.C., 11 a.m.