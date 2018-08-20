Aurora prep sports schedule, 8.21.18

AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018:
VOLLEYBALL
Regis Jesuit at Boulder, 6:30 p.m.
Denver East at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Legend at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
D’Evelyn at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
EMAC South Minor at Springhill G.C., 11 a.m.