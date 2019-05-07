AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 7, 2019 (weather/field conditions permitting):
BASEBALL
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Rangeview at Brighton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs (1st round)
Horizon vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Cherokee Trail, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Western Regional at Tiara Rado G.C., 8:30 a.m. (shotgun start)