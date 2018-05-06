AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, May 7, 2018:

BASEBALL

Northglenn at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail at 5A Western Regional at Fox Hollow G.C., 8 a.m. (shotgun start)

Overland, Rangeview at 5A Central Regional at South Suburban G.C., 8 a.m. (reverse shotgun start)

Grandview, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at 5A Southern Regional at Colorado Springs Country Club, 9 a.m. (shotgun start)

Eaglecrest, Gateway at 5A Northern Regional at Collindale G.C., 9 a.m.

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 3 at Highlands Hills, 9 a.m.