AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, May 6, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Rock Canyon, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Prairie View, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Gateway at DSST Stapleton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Aurora Central, Gateway, Overland at 5A Central Regional at Kennedy G.C, 8 a.m. (shotgun start)

Eaglecrest at 5A Southern Regional at Foothills G.C., 8 a.m. (shotgun start)

Grandview, Hinkley at 5A Northern Regional at Aurora Hills G.C., 8 a.m. (shotgun start)

Vista PEAK at 4A Region 1 at Kissing Camels G.C., 9 a.m. (shotgun start)