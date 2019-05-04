AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, May 4, 2019:
BASEBALL
Gateway at Adams City, 10 a.m.
Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 10 a.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.
Aurora Central at Brighton, 11 a.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 11 a.m.
Far Northeast at Hinkley, 12:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 10 a.m.
Dakota Ridge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, noon
TRACK & FIELD
Cherokee Trail, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek Invite at Stutler Bowl, 8 a.m.
EMAC Championships at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bear Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge M.S., 11 a.m.