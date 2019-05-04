AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, May 4, 2019:

BASEBALL

Gateway at Adams City, 10 a.m.

Northglenn at Vista PEAK, 10 a.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 10 a.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 11 a.m.

Aurora Central at Brighton, 11 a.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 11 a.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 11 a.m.

Far Northeast at Hinkley, 12:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 10 a.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, noon

TRACK & FIELD

Cherokee Trail, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek Invite at Stutler Bowl, 8 a.m.

EMAC Championships at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bear Creek vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at ThunderRidge M.S., 11 a.m.