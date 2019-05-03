AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 3, 2019:

BASEBALL

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 6 p.m.

Englewood at Rangeview, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Kent Denver at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.