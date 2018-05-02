AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 3, 2018 (weather and field conditions permitting):

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m. (resumed game)

GIRLS SOCCER

Gateway at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trial vs. Castle View at D.C. Stadium, 7 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

EMAC Championships at Brighton, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Columbine at Regis Jesuit (Later Field), 4:30 p.m. (resumed game)

Cherokee Trail at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.

Bishop Machebeuf vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 5:30 p.m.

Summit at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.