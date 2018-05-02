AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, May 3, 2018 (weather and field conditions permitting):
BASEBALL
Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
ThunderRidge at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m. (resumed game)
GIRLS SOCCER
Gateway at Thornton, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trial vs. Castle View at D.C. Stadium, 7 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
EMAC Championships at Brighton, 3 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Columbine at Regis Jesuit (Later Field), 4:30 p.m. (resumed game)
Cherokee Trail at Lewis-Palmer, 7 p.m.
Bishop Machebeuf vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland at Kennedy, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Ralston Valley at NAAC, 5:30 p.m.
Summit at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.