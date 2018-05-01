AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, May 2, 2018 (weather/field conditions permitting):

BASEBALL

Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Mountain Vista at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thornton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK vs. Dakota Ridge at Lakewood Memorial Stadium, 4 p.m.

Columbine vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Columbine at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Liberty, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gateway at 5A Region 5 at CAC-Monaco, 9 a.m.

Eaglecrest at 5A Region 2 at Cherry Creek, 9:30 a.m.