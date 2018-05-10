AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, May 12, 2018 (weather permitting):

BASEBALL

Class 5A Region 3 (at Legacy High School)

Grandview vs. Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.; championship game, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Region 4 (at Canyon View Park)

Cherokee Trail vs. Boulder, 12:30 p.m.; championship game, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7 (at Pine Creek High School)

Regis Jesuit vs. Pine Creek, 10 a.m.; championship game, 3 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

EMAC Championships at VMAC, finals 1:30 p.m.

Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage, finals 2 p.m.

Centennial “A” League Championships at Cherry Creek, finals 3 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Continental League Championships at EchoPark Stadium, 8 a.m.

Gateway, Rangeview, Vista PEAK at Last Chance Qualifier at APS Stadium, 9 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 5A state playoffs (quarterfinals)

Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at Legacy Stadium, 9 a.m.