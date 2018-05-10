AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, May 11, 2018 (weather permitting):

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs (2nd round)

Boulder vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 7:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

EMAC Championships at VMAC, prelims 4 p.m.

Continental “A” League Championships at Heritage, prelims 4:30 p.m.

Centennial “A” League Championships at Cherry Creek, prelims 5:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Centennial League Championships at Stutler Bowl, final 3:45 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

State playoffs (second round)

Grandview vs. Dakota Ridge at Trailblazer Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Air Academy/Aspen at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.