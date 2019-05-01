AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (weather/field conditions permitting):

BASEBALL

Vista PEAK at D’Evelyn, 3:30 p.m.

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Kent Denver, 5 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Overland vs. Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Golden vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Grandview, Hinkley at 5A Region 6 at Colorado Athletic Club-Monaco, 8 a.m.

Cherokee Trail, Gateway, Regis Jesuit at 5A Region 8 at Colorado Mesa University