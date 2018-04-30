AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 1, 2018:

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Pomona at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at Lakewood Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Adams City at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at ThunderRidge, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Golden, 4 p.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major No. 2 at Hyland Hills G.C., 10 a.m.