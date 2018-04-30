AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, May 1, 2018:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Pomona at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Arvada West at Lakewood Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Adams City at Hinkley, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at ThunderRidge, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Golden, 4 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC Major No. 2 at Hyland Hills G.C., 10 a.m.