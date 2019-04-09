AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:
BASEBALL
Adams City at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 5 p.m.
Brighton at Hinkley, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver South vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.
Valor Christian at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado Academy at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Legend at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.
Thornton at Hinkley, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Northglenn, 4 p.m.