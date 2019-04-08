AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 8, 2019:

BASEBALL

Hinkley at Berthoud, 4 p.m.

Far Northeast Warriors at Aurora Central, 4:15 p.m.

Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Denver North at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cherokee Trail at Denver South, 5 p.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 5 p.m.