AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 8, 2019:
BASEBALL
Hinkley at Berthoud, 4 p.m.
Far Northeast Warriors at Aurora Central, 4:15 p.m.
Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Grandview, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Denver North at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail at Denver South, 5 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 5 p.m.