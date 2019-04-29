AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 30, 2019 (weather/field conditions permitting):

BASEBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Rangeview at Northglenn, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway at Westminster, 4:30 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Hinkley (APS) at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Ponderosa at Grandview, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview vs. Northfield at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rangeview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

Ralston Valley at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC South Minor at Murphy Creek G.C., 11 a.m.