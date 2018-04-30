AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 30, 2018:
BASEBALL
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Mullen at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Brighton, 6 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rock Canyon vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC South Minor at Murphy Creek G.C., 1 p.m.