AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 29, 2019 (weather and field conditions permitting):

BASEBALL

Grandview vs. ThunderRidge at Coors Field, 11:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at Shea Stadium, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Prairie View, 6 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Geo. Washington vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 5 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Kent Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Kennedy vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherry Creek V2 at Grandview, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League Meet at Saddle Rock G.C., 10 a.m.