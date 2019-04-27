AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, April 27, 2019:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 10 a.m.
Brighton at Gateway, 11 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 11 a.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 11 a.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
ThunderRidge at Smoky Hill, 10 a.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Liberty at District 20 Stadium, 12:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Regis Jesuit, 2 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Prairie View at Rangeview, 10 a.m.
Chatfield vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 10 a.m.
Regis Jesuit at Valor Christian, 1 p.m.
Heritage at Rangeview, 2 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Bell Invitational at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 9 a.m.