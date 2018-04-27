AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 27, 2018:

BASEBALL

Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Rangeview vs. Heritage at Euclid M.S., 5:30 p.m.

Denver East at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Rock Canyon, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Smoky Hill at George Washington Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Bell Invitational at LPS Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Twilight Invitational at Stutler Bowl, 3:30 p.m.