AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 27, 2018:
BASEBALL
Mullen at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Rangeview vs. Heritage at Euclid M.S., 5:30 p.m.
Denver East at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Mullen vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Rock Canyon, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Smoky Hill at George Washington Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Bell Invitational at LPS Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Twilight Invitational at Stutler Bowl, 3:30 p.m.