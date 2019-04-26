AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 26, 2019:
BASEBALL
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.
Overland at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Pine Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Regis Jesuit vs. Ponderosa Co-op at Parker Rec Center, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mullen at Overland, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 6 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Regis Jesuit at the Holy War at Valor Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Smoky Hill at Twilight Invite at Stutler Bowl, 3:30 p.m.
Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland and Regis Jesuit at Liberty Bell Invitational at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 4 p.m.