AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 26, 2019:

BASEBALL

Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.

Overland at Smoky Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Pine Creek at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Regis Jesuit vs. Ponderosa Co-op at Parker Rec Center, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mullen at Overland, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Pine Creek, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Regis Jesuit at the Holy War at Valor Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail, Grandview, Smoky Hill at Twilight Invite at Stutler Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Aurora Central, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Overland and Regis Jesuit at Liberty Bell Invitational at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 4 p.m.