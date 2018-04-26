AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 26, 2018:
BASEBALL
Eaglecrest at Pomona, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Littleton, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Rangeview at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Gateway vs. Northglenn at Five-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.