AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, April 26, 2018:

BASEBALL

Eaglecrest at Pomona, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Littleton, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Rangeview at Adams City, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brighton at Hinkley, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Chaparral at EchoPark Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Gateway vs. Northglenn at Five-Star Stadium, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Westminster, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central vs. Hinkley at East M.S., 4 p.m.