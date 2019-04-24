AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m. (resumed game)

Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit (diving only), 5 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe (swimming only), 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Cherry Creek at Overland, 4 p.m.

Colorado Academy at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mullen vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Castle View at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Murphy Creek G.C., 10:30 a.m.