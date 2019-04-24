AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m. (resumed game)
Regis Jesuit at Highlands Ranch, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Arapahoe at Regis Jesuit (diving only), 5 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Arapahoe (swimming only), 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cherry Creek at Overland, 4 p.m.
Colorado Academy at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Grandview vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mullen vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Castle View at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Northglenn, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Centennial League at Murphy Creek G.C., 10:30 a.m.