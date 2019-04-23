AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Grandview at Overland, 4:15 p.m.
Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Aurora Central at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Brighton vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mullen vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Bishop Machebeuf at Rangeview, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4 p.m.
ThunderRidge vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.
Dakota Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hinkley at Aurora Central, 3:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC Major at Thorncreek G.C., 10 a.m.