AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Grandview at Overland, 4:15 p.m.

Heritage at Regis Jesuit, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adams City at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Castle View at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Brighton vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mullen vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bishop Machebeuf at Rangeview, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 4 p.m.

ThunderRidge vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.

Dakota Ridge vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hinkley at Aurora Central, 3:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Mullen, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Adams City, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major at Thorncreek G.C., 10 a.m.