AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 22, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Vista PEAK at The Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Alameda Invitational at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Adams City at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adams City at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Denver South at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver South vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
George Washington at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 3:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Northglenn at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Cherry Creek Invitational at CommonGround G.C., 1 p.m.