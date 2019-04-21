AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 22, 2019:

BASEBALL

Vista PEAK at The Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Alameda Invitational at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Adams City at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adams City at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Hinkley, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Denver South at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver South vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

George Washington at Smoky Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 3:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Eaglecrest, Grandview, Regis Jesuit, Vista PEAK at Cherry Creek Invitational at CommonGround G.C., 1 p.m.