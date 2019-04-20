AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, April 20, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Rangeview at Prairie View, 10 a.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 10 a.m.

Vista PEAK at Hinkley, 10 a.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 11 a.m.

Gateway at Jefferson, 11 a.m.

Overland at Grandview, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Vista Ridge, 9 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Chatfield, 10 a.m.

Gateway vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 11 a.m.

Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, noon

BOYS SWIMMING

Grandview at Jeffco Invite at George Meyers Pool, prelims 8 a.m., finals 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail, Hinkley at Cherry Creek Invitational

TRACK & FIELD

Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK at Robert F. Caviness Invitational, 8 a.m.

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County Invite, 8 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Eagle Vally at Rangeview, 10 a.m.