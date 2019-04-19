AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 19, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Piedra Vista (New Mexico), 11 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 4:15 p.m.

Far Northeast at Vista PEAK, 4:15 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Far Northeast at Hinkley, 6 p.m.

Columbine vs. Grandview at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail, Hinkley at Cherry Creek Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Overland at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Northfield, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Smoky Hill at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Rock Canyon, 5:30 p.m.

Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Vista PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 5 p.m.