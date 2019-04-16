AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 16, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 6 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 6 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Westminster vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Golden at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.
Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
Ponderosa at Grandview, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Denver South vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Gateway, 4 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
EMAC Major at Meadow Hills G.C., 11 a.m.