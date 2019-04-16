AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, April 16, 2019:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Brighton at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Gateway at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 4:15 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Ponderosa, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Eaglecrest at Arapahoe, 4:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 6 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 6 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Westminster vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Golden at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.

Overland vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

Ponderosa at Grandview, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Denver South vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Rangeview, 5:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hinkley at Adams City, 3:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Chaparral, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Aurora Central at Thornton, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

EMAC Major at Meadow Hills G.C., 11 a.m.