AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 15, 2019:
BASEBALL
Hinkley at Standley Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.
Overland at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.
Horizon at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Grand Junction at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Overland at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain Range vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
Palmer at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Columbine at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bear Creek at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Air Academy vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Horizon at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 3:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at Lifetime Fitness, 3:45 p.m.
Denver North vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.
Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Hinkley, 4 p.m.