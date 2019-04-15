AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Monday, April 15, 2019:

BASEBALL

Hinkley at Standley Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Valor Christian, 4 p.m.

Overland at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 4:15 p.m.

Horizon at Smoky Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Grand Junction at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Overland at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Mountain Range vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Palmer at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Columbine at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

Grandview vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bear Creek at Overland, 4:30 p.m.

Air Academy vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Horizon at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Douglas County, 3:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, 3:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Arapahoe at Lifetime Fitness, 3:45 p.m.

Denver North vs. Overland at Utah Park, 3:45 p.m.

Jefferson at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Hinkley, 4 p.m.