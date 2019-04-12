AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, April 12, 2019 (field conditions permitting):
GIRLS SOCCER
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 3:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mountain Vista, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Pomona Invite at Jeffco Stadium, 2 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Overland vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek, 8 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Arapahoe at Overland, 4:30 p.m.
Grandview vs. Smoky Hill at Laredo M.S., 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Eaglecrest at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson Tournament
Smoky Hill at George Washington Tournament