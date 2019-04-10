AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, April 10, 2019 (weather and field conditions permitting):

BOYS LACROSSE

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

Denver South at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mullen vs. Eaglecrest at Thunder Ridge M.S., 4:30 p.m.

Grandview vs. Cherry Creek at Stutler Bowl, 8 p.m.

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 8 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Arapahoe at LPS Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rangeview vs. Overland at Utah Park, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Centennial League at Aurora Hills G.C., noon