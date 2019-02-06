AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Gateway, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Northglenn, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
EMAC Championship at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
Legacy at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.