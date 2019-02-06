AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Gateway, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Overland, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

EMAC Championship at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Legacy at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.