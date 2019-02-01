AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 1, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.

Adams City at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Brighton at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Gateway at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Continental “A” League Meet at Heritage, prelims 4:30 p.m.

EMAC Championships at Hinkley, prelims 5 p.m.

Centennial “A” League Meet at Arapahoe, prelims 5:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.