AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Feb. 1, 2019:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 6:30 p.m.
Adams City at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Brighton at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Eaglecrest, 5:30 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 5:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Adams City, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Continental “A” League Meet at Heritage, prelims 4:30 p.m.
EMAC Championships at Hinkley, prelims 5 p.m.
Centennial “A” League Meet at Arapahoe, prelims 5:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Regis Jesuit vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.