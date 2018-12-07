AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Denver West at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.
Legend at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.
Beach Bash (California)
Eaglecrest vs. Edison, 3:30 p.m.
Bear Creek Invitational
Consolation semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinal: Falcon vs. Hinkley, 5 p.m.
DeLaSalle Tournament (California)
Regis Jesuit vs. Saint Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aurora Central at Denver West, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Consolation semifinal: Sand Creek vs. Gateway, 4:30 p.m.
Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Far Northeast Warriors, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Westminster at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Colby (Kansas) Duals
ICE HOCKEY
Castle View vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.