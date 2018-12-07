AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 7, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Denver West at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Legend at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

Northglenn at Rangeview, 7 p.m.

Beach Bash (California)

Eaglecrest vs. Edison, 3:30 p.m.

Bear Creek Invitational

Consolation semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. Fruita Monument, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Falcon vs. Hinkley, 5 p.m.

DeLaSalle Tournament (California)

Regis Jesuit vs. Saint Mary’s, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Denver West, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

Consolation semifinal: Sand Creek vs. Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Far Northeast Warriors, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Westminster at Vista PEAK, 6 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Colby (Kansas) Duals

ICE HOCKEY

Castle View vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:30 p.m.