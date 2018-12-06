AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central at Denver North, 7 p.m.

Columbine at Overland, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Corona Del Mar Tournament

Regis Jesuit at DeLaSalle Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best In The Next (at Horizon H.S.) — (results/schedule)



Championship semifinal: Grandview vs. Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Douglas County Holiday Tournament (at Douglas County H.S.) — (results/schedule)



First round: Gateway vs. Legend, 7 p.m.

Fairview Festival (at Fairview H.S.) — (results/schedule)



Consolation semifinal: Smoky Hill vs. Denver East, 3:30 p.m.

Skyline Falcon Challenge (at Skyline H.S.) — (results/schedule)



Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. Thompson Valley, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Prairie View, Rangeview at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Gateway at Westminster, 4 p.m.

Adams City, Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.

Hinkley, Prairie View at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.