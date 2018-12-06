AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Denver North, 7 p.m.
Columbine at Overland, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Corona Del Mar Tournament
Regis Jesuit at DeLaSalle Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Best In The Next (at Horizon H.S.) — (results/schedule)
Championship semifinal: Grandview vs. Valor Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Douglas County Holiday Tournament (at Douglas County H.S.) — (results/schedule)
First round: Gateway vs. Legend, 7 p.m.
Fairview Festival (at Fairview H.S.) — (results/schedule)
Consolation semifinal: Smoky Hill vs. Denver East, 3:30 p.m.
Skyline Falcon Challenge (at Skyline H.S.) — (results/schedule)
Championship semifinal: Vista PEAK vs. Thompson Valley, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Prairie View, Rangeview at Adams City, 6:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Gateway at Westminster, 4 p.m.
Adams City, Northglenn at Aurora Central, 4:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Cherry Creek at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 5 p.m.
Hinkley, Prairie View at Brighton, 5:30 p.m.