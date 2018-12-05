AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off Classic
Smoky Hill vs. Grand Junction at Chaparral, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hinkley at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
D’Evelyn Tournament
Overland at D’Evelyn, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Gateway, Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Douglas County, Horizon at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Overland at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.