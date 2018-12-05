AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off Classic

Smoky Hill vs. Grand Junction at Chaparral, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hinkley at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Mullen at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

D’Evelyn Tournament

Overland at D’Evelyn, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Gateway, Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Douglas County, Horizon at Regis Jesuit, 5 p.m.

Overland at Horizon, 6:30 p.m.