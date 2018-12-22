AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer at Vista PEAK, 1 p.m.
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
Fifth-place game: Cherokee Trail vs. Legend, 11:30 a.m.
Mullen Classic
Seventh-place game: Hinkley vs. Green Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic
Platinum Championship Bracket
Seventh-place game: Grandview vs. Whitney Young (Illinois), 2:40 p.m.
Select Championship Bracket
Championship: Overland vs. Rangeview, 2:40 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fruita Monument at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Clare Droesch Bracket
9th-place game: Grandview vs. Centennial (Nevada), 2:30 p.m.
Derrill Kipp Bracket
13th-place game: Eaglecrest vs. Westview (Arizona), 11:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Grandview, Hinkley at Reno Tournament of Champions
ICE HOCKEY
Resurrection Christian vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.
Chaparral vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:20 p.m.