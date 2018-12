AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 21, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Northglenn, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

Consolation semifinal: Cherokee Trail vs. Vista Ridge, 3 p.m.

Mullen Classic

Consolation semifinal: Hinkley vs. Denver South, 4:15 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic (Las Vegas)

Platinum Championship Bracket

Championship bracket: Grandview vs. Chino Hills (California), 1:20 p.m.

Select Championship Bracket

Championship quarterfinal: Desert Vista (Arizona) vs. Overland, noon

Championship quarterfinal: Rangeview vs. Democracy Prep (Nevada), 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.

Westminster at Aurora Central, 6 p.m.

Fruita Monument at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Ralston Valley at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Clare Droesch Bracket

Consolation semifinal: Grandview vs. Riverdale Baptist (Maryland), 10 a.m.

Derrill Kipp Bracket

Consolation: Eaglecrest vs. Campo Verde (Arizona), 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Grandview, Hinkley at Reno Tournament of Champions

ICE HOCKEY

Heritage vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.

Chaparral vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.