AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherry Creek Holiday Classic
First round: Cherokee Trail vs. Doherty, 4:30 p.m.
Mullen Classic
First round: Hinkley vs. Broomfield, 4:15 p.m.
Tarkanian Classic
Grandview, Rangeview, Overland
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)
Eaglecrest, Grandview, TBD
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Gateway vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Overland at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.