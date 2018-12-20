AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry Creek Holiday Classic

First round: Cherokee Trail vs. Doherty, 4:30 p.m.

Mullen Classic

First round: Hinkley vs. Broomfield, 4:15 p.m.

Tarkanian Classic

Grandview, Rangeview, Overland

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northglenn at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Nike Tournament of Champions (Phoenix)

Eaglecrest, Grandview, TBD

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Gateway vs. Northglenn at VMAC, 4 p.m.

Hinkley at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Grandview at Smoky Hill, 5 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.

Overland at Arapahoe, 6 p.m.